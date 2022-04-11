Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 90,020 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,434,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,020 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $213,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.03. 9,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

