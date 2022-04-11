Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,801 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $95,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ESS traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,237. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.26 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

