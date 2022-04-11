Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,616 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $219,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,746. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $201.86 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.86.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.62.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

