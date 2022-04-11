SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

SXC opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $743.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,214,947 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 1,150,756 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,788.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 625,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 453,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

