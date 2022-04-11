Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.46.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.96. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

