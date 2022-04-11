Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $350.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.26.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

