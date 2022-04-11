SwissBorg (CHSB) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $454.95 million and $893,639.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

