Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWCH. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. Switch has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

