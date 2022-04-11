Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

SLVM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SLVM stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

