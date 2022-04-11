Syscoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.51 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $326.90 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00256130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 637,220,868 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.