TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

NYSE:TRP opened at $58.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 198,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in TC Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 100,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

