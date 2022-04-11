TE-FOOD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $192,028.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $13.37 million and $192,028.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

