Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TGP opened at $16.98 on Monday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.24.
Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.