TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TGNA stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.92. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

