Telsey Advisory Group Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $64.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of KR stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

