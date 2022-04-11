TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.05.

T traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.45. 685,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.14. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.36 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The stock has a market cap of C$47.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

