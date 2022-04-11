TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.05.
T traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.45. 685,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.14. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.36 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The stock has a market cap of C$47.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.
In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,036,686.19.
TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
