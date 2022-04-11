Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Temenos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.14.

Shares of TMSNY remained flat at $$93.43 during midday trading on Monday. 12,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,583. Temenos has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.76.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

