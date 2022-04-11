Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

TPX opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

