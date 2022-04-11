Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $63.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,352. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,886. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

