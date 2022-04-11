Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.