Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE TVE opened at $23.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.