TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $12.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 96,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TerrAscend will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

