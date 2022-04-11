Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

TBNK stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

