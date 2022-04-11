Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 589,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 4,253,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 829,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

