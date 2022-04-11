Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.94. 4,347,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,397. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.17 and its 200-day moving average is $184.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.