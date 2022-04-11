Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.83. 47,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

