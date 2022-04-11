Tharisa (LON:THS) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.00

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.24), with a volume of 467228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £482.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

About Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.