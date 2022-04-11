The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $366,595.17 and approximately $12,582.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.63 or 0.07530909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.91 or 1.00343478 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

