The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $9.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $462.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.