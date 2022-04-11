The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $1,109,750.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $223.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $224.75.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.