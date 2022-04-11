The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells $56,597.25 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.93. The stock had a trading volume of 743,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $226.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.51.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.4% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hershey by 81.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

