The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $212.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.73.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

HSY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $223.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,502. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $156.87 and a fifty-two week high of $226.57.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,017,837 shares of company stock worth $207,042,442 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

