The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.02. 93,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $319.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

