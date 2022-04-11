The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $1,101,565.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.48. 8,136,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.