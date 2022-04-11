The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 138,806 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $101,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.56. The stock had a trading volume of 257,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

