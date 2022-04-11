Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Theratechnologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 45.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

