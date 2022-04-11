THETA Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.25 Billion (THETA)

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded flat against the US dollar. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00104169 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005233 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.