Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 2,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 626,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

