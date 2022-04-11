thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.87 ($15.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKA. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

TKA opened at €6.89 ($7.57) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.12. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

