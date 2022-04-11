Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Downgraded by Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TBLMY stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Tiger Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
