Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

