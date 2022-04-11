Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Timken continues to pursue strategic acquisitions in a bid to broaden portfolio and capabilities across diverse markets, with focus on bearings, adjacent power transmission products and related services. Its diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Betting on the growing demand for renewable energy, the company has been strengthening its wind and solar businesses. However, cost inflation and supply chain disruptions will likely hurt results this year as well. Timken expects to offset these impacts with pricing actions and operational excellence initiatives. It has been adding to its inventory to meet the high customer demand and to accommodate for supply chain issues, which will help in mitigating the supply chain constraints and inefficiencies.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Timken has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Timken by 210.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Timken by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Timken by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 55,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

