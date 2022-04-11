Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 484,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 95,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$71.56 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16.

Get Tinka Resources alerts:

Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.