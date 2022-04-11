TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $32.91.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 254.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 71,856 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
About TrueBlue (Get Rating)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
