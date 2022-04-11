TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 254.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 71,856 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

