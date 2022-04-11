TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.10. 40,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.99 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

