TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.91. 107,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,282. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.04. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.