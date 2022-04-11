TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 387 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $99.17. 42,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,668. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $99.39 and a one year high of $108.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

