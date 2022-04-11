Truist Financial Trims Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price to $657.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $686.00 to $657.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $587.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.13. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

