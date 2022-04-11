Truist Financial Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

