Trust Investment Advisors Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

NYSE HD opened at $309.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.46 and a 200 day moving average of $360.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

